The LaFayette Lady Ramblers found themselves tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter on Monday, but erupted over the final three periods to blow past Adairsville, 82-46, on the first night of the Gordon Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Junior LaTyah Barber flirted with a rare quadruple-double as she finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and six assists. Mykeria Johnson had 16 points in the rout. Heather Tucker and Imani Cook each had seven points and five rebounds with Cook also collecting five steals.
Marquila Howell had six points, eight rebounds and four steals. Nicky Yancy added six points and four steals as the Lady Ramblers (1-0) recorded 26 steals as a team.
LaFayette boys 73, Cornerstone Prep Academy 55
Facing a Cornerstone team that was 7-1 coming into the game, the Ramblers got 21 points and five assists from Junior Barber as they won their season debut at Gordon Central.
LaFayette (1-0) got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Aidan Hadaway and 17 points and 12 rebounds from Decameron Porter. Asa Deal finished with seven points and 10 boards, while Jaylon Ramsey finished with seven points and seven assists.
LaFayette will conclude the tournament on Tuesday with games against Woodland-Cartersville. The Lady Ramblers will play at 4 p.m., followed by the Ramblers' game at 5:30.
LFO girls 39, Lookout Valley 37
After trailing in the third quarter, the Lady Warriors took their biggest lead of the game, 36-30, on a three-pointer by Kyla Orr late in the fourth quarter. The Lady Jackets would answer with six straight points to tie it up, but two free throws by Milijah Williams down the stretch would prove to be the game-winners.
Lookout Valley would have two chances to tie late, but could not connect on the potential tying field goal.
Orr finished with nine points for LFO (2-0), while Williams and Christina Collins had eight points each as the Red-and-White began play in the Chattanooga Christian Tournament.
LFO boys 41, Lookout Valley 37
The Warriors also improved to 2-0 as they beat the Jackets at CCS. Freshman Brent Bowman paced LFO with 13 points, while Jacob King scored all seven of his points in the second half.
LFO's teams will play again on Tuesday at 3 and 4:30 p.m. as the tournament continues.
Ridgeland girls 63, Murray County 62
On the second night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic, the Lady Panthers found themselves down 47-40 after three quarters, but exploded for 23 fourth-quarter points to pull out a one-point win and even their overall record at 1-1.
Cordasia Watkins scored eight of her 17 points in the final quarter, while Macie Boren scored all six of her points in the final stanza to help send Ridgeland to the victory. Fran King added 15 points, Kia Wade had 14 and Annabel Hill finished with 10.
Jordan Swanson had 18 points for the Lady Indians, who put four players in double figures.
Murray County boys 87, Ridgeland 45
The Indians picked up another impressive victory in the tournament as they bolted out to a 49-22 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Athan Hicks had 17 points for Murray County. Four different players scored in double figures and nine different Indians got in the scoring column.
Jordan McLin had 10 points, as did and King Mason, who just joined the team this week. Ethan Moyer finished with nine points on three 3-pointers for the Panthers (1-1).
Ridgeland will play again on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers will take on Coahulla Creek at 4 p.m., followed by the Panthers against the Colts at 5:30.
Signal Mountain girls 51, Ringgold 50
In what turned out to be a thriller at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic, the Lady Eagles got 27 points from Olivia Koontz to hold off the Lady Tigers. Koontz was 5 of 6 at the free throw line, including 3 of 4 in the final period.
Riley Nayadley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Ringgold (0-1). Rachel Akers picked up 16 points, while Sydney Pittman had 10 points and five assists.
Signal Mountain boys 61, Ringgold 39
The Eagles jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and never trailed as they put four players in double figures.
Chandler Johnson scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the Tigers (0-1), while freshman O'Reilly Matthews had two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points in his varsity debut.
Ringgold will conclude play in the Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday when they take on Ridgeland at 7 (girls) and 8:30 (boys).
Coahulla Creek boys 55, Heritage 39
The Colts led by just two points after one period of play, but took control by outscoring the Generals 25-12 over the next two quarters to pick up a win in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Gage Seibenheiner had 14 points for Coahulla Creek.
Cade Collins had eight points to lead Heritage (1-3). Cooper Terry finished with seven points. Matthew Kennedy added six points, while Caden Snyder, Carson Palmer and Carter Bell all added five.
Results of the Heritage-Coahulla Creek girls' game had not been provided as of press time.
Both Heritage teams will take Tuesday off before playing on the final day of the Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday. The Lady generals will face Dade County at 4 p.m., followed by the Generals against North Sand Mountain (Ala.) at 5:30.