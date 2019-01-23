The Heritage Lady Generals erupted for 31 points in the second quarter and rolled to a 76-32 win at Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Reagan Armour had 21 points for Heritage (17-5, 8-3) and Emily Wiley finished with 19 in the region victory. Sarah Bandy and Ansley Bice had six points apiece. Gracie Murray, Brooke Matherly and Haley Phillips all had five points. Sydnee St. John picked up four points, followed by Elli Jost with three and Riley Kokinda with two.
D'Erika Ervin had 11 points to lead the Lady Panthers (4-20, 0-11). Makenzie Howard finished with six points. Kia Wade had five and Asia Silmon finished with four. Two points each by Macie Boren, Annabel Hill and Cordasia Watkins rounded out the scoring.
Heritage boys 56, Ridgeland 50
Cooper Terry had career-highs in 3-pointers (6) and total points (18) to help lead the Generals (13-10, 6-5) to the region victory. Terry had 12 points on four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone.
Will Allen finished with 11 points and Clint Petteys added 10. Cayden Snyder picked up six points. Walker Spruiell, Nolan Letzgus and Kobe McAllister had three points apiece, while Cade Kiniry finished with two.
Fred Norman led all scorers with 25 points for the Panthers (3-19, 1-10). Ethan Moyer had nine points on three 3-pointers and Riley Harrison finished with five points. A'zavier Blackwell and Jordan Blackwell had four points apiece, while Chris Turner finished with three.
Free throw shooting also played a difference in the game. The Generals went 10-of-13 at the line, while the Panthers made just 3-of-10 attempts.
Ridgeland will be at home Friday against Southeast, while Heritage will play non-region games at LFO on Saturday.