Heritage's Lady Generals ran their record to 6-1 on the season with a 51-33 victory over Gordon Lee in Chickamauga on Saturday afternoon.
Heritage jumped out to a 35-18 lead at intermission and coasted from there. Reagan Armour led the way with 16 points. Emily Wiley had 15, followed by Ansley Bice with eight and Haley Phillips with six.
Addison Sturdivant had a team-high 12 points for Gordon Lee (0-6), while Sadie Gasaway and Gracie O'Neal had seven points apiece.
In the second varsity game of the day, Heritage led 27-26 at halftime, took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter and pulled away over the final eight minutes for a 50-38 victory.
The Generals connected on nine 3-pointers, compared to just five for the Trojans.
Will Allen had four of those 3-pointers as he led all scores with 16 points for Heritage (5-2). Cooper Terry dropped in eight points, while Nolan Letzgus and Cade Collins had six points apiece.
Sam Norton paced Gordon Lee (1-4) with 10 points. Robert Napier finished with eight and Justin Wooden had seven.