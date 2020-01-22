The Heritage Generals did most of their damage in the third quarter as they outscored visiting Ridgeland, 23-11, en route to a 67-47 Region 6-AAAA home victory on Tuesday.
Cooper Terry had 10 points for Heritage (9-14, 5-8). Carson Palmer, Kobe McAlister and Kaden Swope all had nine points each with Camden Green dropping in seven. Cade Kiniry and Mitchell Kennedy had six points apiece.
Four points by Brady Hawkins, two each from Caden Snyder, Carter Bell and Nick Hanson, along with one point from Ty Loveless, rounded out the scoring for the Generals.
Ridgeland got 18 points from Chris Turner and 11 from Kobe Lewis. Ethan Moyer went for eight points. Kyan Clark had five points, followed by Jordan McLin with three and Kai Johnson for two. Ridgeland slipped to 7-16 overall and 2-9 in region play.
Heritage girls 57, Ridgeland 31
The Lady Generals picked up the region victory to move to 6-17 overall and 2-9 in region play. Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers fell to 4-18 overall and 1-10 in the region.
Riley Kokinda had 14 points to set the pace for Heritage. Lauren Mock and Brooke Matherly had nine points each. Gracie Murray collected seven points. Elli Jost and Katy Thompson had six each, while Morgan Phillips and Zauren Burton both scored three apiece.
Fran King led Ridgeland with 11 points. Cordasia Watkins had seven and Kia Wade finished the game with six. Three points from Annabel Hill and two each from Sydney Davis and Macie Boren rounded out the scoring.
Heritage will play again on Friday as they travel to Southeast Whitfield. Ridgeland will go on the road Saturday night to take on LFO in non-region games.