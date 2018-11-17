The Heritage Generals opened play in the 2018 Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic with a 21-point victory over Coahulla Creek on Saturday night.
Down 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, Heritage outscored the Colts 21-4 in the second quarter, en route to a 62-41 victory that moved them to 2-0 on the young season.
Cooper Terry drained five of the Generals' nine 3-pointers and finished the night with a game-high 17 points. Will Allen had 15 points, followed by Nolan Letzgus with 11 and Kobe McAllister with 10.
Marc Pilcher had 11 points to pace Coahulla Creek.
The Lady Generals trailed 25-24 at halftime, but rallied in the second half for a 63-48 victory over the Lady Colts as they also stayed unbeaten at 2-0.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Both Heritage teams will be back in action in the tournament on Monday night as they take on Murray County starting at 7 and 8:30 p.m.