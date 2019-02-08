After the seventh-seeded Ridgeland Panthers pulled off the upset against second-seeded Gilmer on Tuesday night, another upset would highlight Thursday's action at the Region 6-AAAA tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School.
The host Raiders, the fourth seed in the tournament, handed top-seeded LaFayette just its second loss of the year, 68-55, in a semifinal matchup.
The Raiders, who beat the Ramblers 57-54 in LaFayette in mid December and who dropped a 59-57 home decision to LaFayette in overtime just over two weeks ago, bolted out to an 11-0 lead on Thursday and never looked back.
Southeast (13-14) led 35-20 at halftime and 54-33 at the end of the third quarter. LaFayette (23-2) would shave the Raiders' lead down to eight points in the final minute of the game, but got no closer.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage boys 59, Ridgeland 47
The third-seeded Generals will be Southeast's opponent in Friday night's region championship game. Heritage (17-10) led 25-23 at halftime, but held the Panthers (4-21) to just five points in the third quarter and were able to maintain their advantage for the rest of the night.
Heritage went 20-of-28 at the free throw line, including 15-of-22 in the fourth quarter alone.
Will Allen knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points in the win. Nolan Letzgus had 10 points. Cade Collins and Cooper Terry finished with eight points apiece. Kobe McAllister and Cayden Snyder both finished with three, while Cade Kiniry had two points for Heritage.
Ethan Moyer and Riley Harrison led Ridgeland with 11 points apiece. Chris Turner had eight points, while Fred Norman finished with seven. Five points from Nathan Carver, three from K'yan Clark and two from A'zavier Blackwell rounded out the scoring.
Ridgeland and LaFayette will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the boys' third-place game, while Heritage and Southeast will take the court at approximately 8:30 in the championship.
Heritage girls 66, Gilmer 39
The Lady Generals improved to 21-5 on the season after blowing out the Lady Bobcats in their semifinal contest. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will face nemesis Northwest Whitfield in Friday's championship game (7 p.m.). The Lady Bruins advanced after slipping past Pickens, 46-42, early on Thursday.
Pickens will do battle with Gilmer in the girls' third-place game Friday at 4.