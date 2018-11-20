The Heritage Lady Generals led 30-23 at halftime and were able to hold the lead down the stretch as they defeated Murray County, 60-55, Monday night at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Emily Wiley finished with 24 points for Heritage (3-0). She was 11-of-13 from the free throw line and 8-of-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Ansley Bice finished with 14 points, while Reagan Armour had 11. Sydney St. John and Gracie Murray had four points apiece, while Haley Phillips finished with three.
In the boys' game, Heritage scored 23 first-quarter points and needed all of them as they survived a 62-57 tussle with the Class AAA Indians from Chatsworth.
Kobe McAllister had a team-high 17 points for the Generals (3-0). Cooper Terry drained three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, while Caden Snyder had nine points on a trio of treys. Will Allen and Nolan Letzgus each finished with seven points. Walker Spruiell had five, while Nick Hanson and Cade Kiniry added two each.
Both Heritage teams are scheduled to close out the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday (4 and 5:30 p.m.) against Chattanooga Notre Dame.