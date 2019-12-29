Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals will both play in the third-place games of the 2019 Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at Christian Heritage School in Dalton.

The Generals faced Bradley Central of Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday and dropped a 73-55 decision. Cooper Terry hit four 3-pointers and led the Generals with 12 points. Cade Collins added 11 points, followed by Kobe McAlister with eight and Caden Snyder with six.

Heritage (7-8) will take on Hebron Christian at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Lady Generals fell to 4-11 overall after a loss to Baylor of Chattanooga in their semifinal matchup. No further results had been provided as of press time.

Heritage's third-place game will begin at 3 p.m. Their opponent was also unknown as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you