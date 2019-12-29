The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals will both play in the third-place games of the 2019 Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at Christian Heritage School in Dalton.
The Generals faced Bradley Central of Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday and dropped a 73-55 decision. Cooper Terry hit four 3-pointers and led the Generals with 12 points. Cade Collins added 11 points, followed by Kobe McAlister with eight and Caden Snyder with six.
Heritage (7-8) will take on Hebron Christian at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Lady Generals fell to 4-11 overall after a loss to Baylor of Chattanooga in their semifinal matchup. No further results had been provided as of press time.
Heritage's third-place game will begin at 3 p.m. Their opponent was also unknown as of press time.