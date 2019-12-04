The Heritage Generals fell behind 18-9 after one quarter in Jasper on Tuesday night and never made up the difference as they dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in Region 6-AAAA with a 52-45 loss to Pickens.
Caden Snyder connected on three 3-pointers and had a team-high 11 points for the Generals. Cade Kiniry and Nick Hanson each had 10 points apiece in the loss, while Cooper Terry finished with eight.
Ean Goodwin scored 15 for the Dragons.
Pickens girls 67, Heritage 50
The night's earlier game saw the home team open up a 43-34 lead at halftime and hang on for a nine-point win in the region opener.
Sarah Morris had 17 points to pace Pickens.
Sydnee St. John led all scorers with 20 points for the Lady Generals (2-4, 0-1). Riley Kokinda, Lauren Mock and Gracie Murray all finished with eight points, while Elli Jost added seven.
Heritage will head to south Walker County on Friday for a twinbill against LaFayette as region play continues.