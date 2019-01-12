Two teams tied for first place in their respective regions met for the first time this season and it was the visiting Heritage Lady Generals handing crosstown rival Ringgold a 57-40 defeat at Ringgold High School.
Ansley Bice was 9-of-12 from the free throw line and finished with 18 points for the Lady Generals (15-3), who led 24-17 at intermission and slowly extended their lead throughout the rest of the game. Emily Wiley scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter. Gracie Murray had nine points. Reagan Armour finished with seven and Haley Phillips picked up six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
Rachel Akers had 12 points for the Lady Tigers (13-5), but was the only Ringgold player in double figures. Riley Nayadley had nine points. Maggie Reed finished with six points. Baileigh Pitts dropped in five. Rachel Lopez had four, while Shelby Cole and Sydney Pittman had two points apiece.
Heritage boys 71, Ringgold 58
Down 47-45 going into the fourth quarter, the Generals held the Tigers to just 11 points in the final eight minutes while exploding for 26 points of their own, including four 3-pointers.
Will Allen had a game-high 21 points for Heritage (10-9), who finished with nine threes on the night. Nolan Letzgus and Cade Collins had 14 points each, while Kobe McAllister added 10. Seven points from Cooper Terry, three by Walker Spruiell and two from Nick Hanson filled up the scorebook for the Navy-and-Red, who saw a five-game losing streak snapped.
Cade Nayadley once again led the Tigers (9-9) with 20 points. Logan Hullender had 14 points and Blake Goldsmith went for nine. Chandler Johnson had six points. Dalton Green had five, while Jackson House and Kobi Baker had two points each.