The Heritage Generals led by just two points going into the fourth quarter on Friday night, but held Southeast Whitfield to just two points in the final eight minutes and picked up a 53-38 road victory over the Raiders.
Cade Collins had 11 points for the Generals (6-6, 3-3). Kobe McAlister ended his night with 10 points, while Cade Kiniry dropped in eight in the region victory.
In the girls' game, the Lady Generals picked up their first region victory of the year with a narrow 43-40 decision. Individual scoring for Heritage (3-9, 1-5) had not been provided as of press time.
Both teams will be at home on Saturday to entertain Christian Heritage, starting with the varsity girls' game at 6 p.m.
Ramblers' streak intact
The LaFayette Ramblers hit the 10-win mark on Friday with a 70-56 victory over Gilmer in Ellijay.
The Ramblers pulled away in the second half by scoring 42 points over the final two quarters of play.
Aidan Hadaway had 19 points as LaFayette stayed unbeaten at 10-0 overall in 5-0 in Region 6-AAAA. Decameron Porter finished with 16 points and Junior Barber added 13.
The girls' game saw the Lady Ramblers fall to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the region with a 71-44 loss. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette's teams will be back at home on Saturday for a 2 p.m. matinee doubleheader against Trion.