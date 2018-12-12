The Heritage Lady Generals maintained the top spot in Region 6-AAAA on Tuesday night with a 72-54 win over visiting Ridgeland.
Heritage did most of its damage early with a 31-point first quarter that helped them forge a 50-23 lead at the break.
Most of the scoring was done by the Lady Generals' version of The Big Three. Emily Wiley had 23 points, including a 9-of-10 performance at the free throw line. Ansley Bice had 21 points and went 6-of-6 at the charity stripe, while Reagan Armour matched her with 21 points. She went 3-of-4 from the foul line.
Three points by Lauren Self and two points each from Sydnee St. John and Brooke Matherly rounded out the scoring for Heritage (9-1, 5-0).
D'Erika Ervin had 19 points and connected on three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Panthers (0-7, 0-5). Makenzie Howard added 11 points while Kiera Foster finished with nine.
Ciera Foster had five points, Kyla Hamby added four points, while Asia Silmon, Macie Boren and Cordasia Watkins had two points each to round out the scoring for Ridgeland.
The final contest of the night saw the Generals take a precarious 30-27 lead into the locker room. But Will Allen would score 16 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter, and Cooper Terry would eight of his 11 points after the break, as the Generals outscored the Panthers in the third period, 29-9, to pull away for a 69-45 victory.
Cade Collins and Nolan Letzgus had seven points each for the Generals (7-3, 3-2). Kobe McAllister had six points and Caden Snyder dropped in five. Brady Hawkins finished with three points. Nick Hanson and Clint Petteys had two each, while Cade Kiniry had one point to finish up the scoring.
Riley Harrison had 13 points for the Panthers (0-7, 0-5). Khris Walker had eight points. Fred Norman and Nathan Carver had five each. Cedric Shropshire dropped in four points. Chris Turner and Ethan Moyer had three points apiece and Dillon Johnson rounded out the scoring with two.
Heritage will head south to Dalton to take on Southeast Whitfield in a pair of region contests on Friday, while Ridgeland will step out of region and out of state for games at East Ridge that same night.