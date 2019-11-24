The Heritage Lady Generals made it two victories in a row with a 54-47 victory on the first night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic in Rossville on Saturday.
Heritage jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and increased its lead to 38-21 at halftime before holding on in the second half.
Gracie Murray finished with 11 points in the win. Lauren Mock had nine points, while Sydnee St. John, Ariana Camp, Brooke Matherly and Katy Thompson all finished with eight points each. Bailey Christol ended the scoring with two.
The Lady Indians got 16 points from Alyssa Ursey and 11 from Ella Dotsun.
Heritage (2-1) will play again Monday at 7 p.m. back at Ridgeland against Coahulla Creek.
Murray County boys 71, Heritage 56
The second game of the evening at Ridgeland saw the Indians lead wire-to-wire as Heritage fell to 1-2 on the year.
All five starters for Murray County scored in double-figures, led by Haden Newport's 19 points. The Indians went 10-of-13 as a team from the free throw line.
Cooper Terry had 19 points for Heritage, including four 3-pointers, while Cade Collins connected on two 3-pointers and ended his night with 14 points.
The Generals will also face Coahulla Creek on Monday at 8:30 p.m. in the second day of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.