The Heritage Generals bolted out to a 42-25 lead at intermission on Tuesday, but had to hang on late for a 66-62 home victory over Gilmer in a Region 6-AAAA contest.
Kobe McAlister had a dozen points for the Generals (8-12, 4-7), who snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. Cooper Terry went for 11 points and Cade Collins added nine.
Carson Palmer and Cade Kiniry both finished with seven points. Caden Snyder added six points. Mitchell Kennedy, Carter Bell and Kaden Swope all had four points apiece, while Ethan Lovell chipped in with two.
Gilmer girls 49, Heritage 32
The first game of the evening saw the Lady Generals fall to 4-16 overall and 1-8 in region play. Individual scoring for Heritage not been provided as of press time.
Heritage's teams will go on the road Friday for region games at Northwest Whitfield before returning home Saturday night to take on Catoosa County foe LFO in non-region action.