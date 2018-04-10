BASKETBALL: Heritage's Emily Wiley named Catoosa County Girls' Co-Player of the Year

It was in middle school when Emily Wiley first introduced herself to basketball fans in northwest Georgia.
After playing on the Heritage Middle School JV squad as a sixth grader, Wiley made the leap to varsity as a seventh grader and promptly earned NGAC Tournament MVP honors that season, leading her team to an undefeated record in league play before scoring 15 points in the finals as the Lady Generals won the title.
She pulled off the feat again as an eighth grader as Heritage went undefeated and Wiley earned another MVP honor. The following season, the freshman proved she belonged by scoring 20 points in an upset win over Northwest Whitfield.
And her stock has only continued to rise.
An All-Region honorable mention pick as a freshman and an All-Region selection as a sophomore, Wiley made it two straight first team picks this past season and added a Class 4A North first team All-State honor from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA).
Today, Wiley adds to her sparkling resume as Catoosa County Girls’ Co-Player of the Year, an award she shares with another junior in LFO’s Macey Gregg.
“It’s really an honor to share this award with Macey, she’s a great player,” Wiley said. “We’ve kind of gone at each other since middle school, so this is something we’ve kind of worked against each other for and worked together for. It’s cool to be able to share it with somebody like her because she’s a heck of a player.”
The Lady Generals finished with 19 wins and made it back to the state tournament for the third straight year with Wiley in uniform. The 5-foot-10 guard/small forward averaged a team-high 18.1 points a night, while also grabbing 8.6 rebounds a game and collecting two blocks a contest.
She shot 76 percent from the free throw line and crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career, becoming the youngest Heritage player to ever do so. Wiley’s teams are 67-21 in her three seasons so far and she is also among the tops in her class academically.
“It was a great year,” she explained. “We didn’t go as far in our region tournament as we thought we would, but we still did some pretty amazing things. We were able to win a lot of our rivalry games, which is fun, and we kept some streaks going against some teams.
“We just had a great year, chemistry-wise, and it was a great building year for next year because we’re bringing back a whole lot of talent.”
Head coach Eddie Bryant said Wiley was first and foremost “an outstanding person.”
“She’s a great leader on the floor and almost like a second coach out there,” he said. “She’s one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever coached at any level, from middle school up to junior college. She’s always in the gym trying to improve her game and her basketball IQ is super high.
“Sometimes if you call timeout to try and figure something out, you can ask Emily and she’s already got it figured out with a very smart and logical answer. She knows the game and she’s just a super person.”
While she has the skills on the court, Wiley says she is working on trying to be a more vocal leader for her team.
“I’ve always been more of a show-and-do kind of leader, so I’m trying to speak up a little bit more,” she added. “I’m still a work in progress, but it’s something I’m still working toward.”
Wiley said she has her college choices narrowed down, although she is still keeping her options open.
“I’ve always wanted to play college basketball,” she said, “so it’s exciting to go through the recruiting process and seeing it start to come together.”
She adds that she just has to work on being more aggressive on the court.
“That may not mean scoring all the time, but doing things that help get my teammates involved,” she continued. “I think being aggressive is the one thing that’s holding me back from getting me to that next level of being the player that I know I can be. I just have to be more aggressive all the time. That will help us as a team and make us better overall.”