The Southeast Whitfield Raiders have proven to be a thorn in the side of several teams in Region 6-AAAA this season and that trend would continue Friday night in Boynton.
The Raiders would put up 78 points, including 46 points in the second half, but the Heritage Generals would have the answer as they set a season-high for points in an 88-78 victory.
The Navy-and-Red drained 14 3-pointers on the night, including seven in the first quarter alone, as they opened up a 31-16 lead after the first eight minutes. The Generals would see the gap narrowed to 62-55 at the end of the third quarter before heating back up over the final eight minutes.
Five players scored in double-figures for Heritage (14-10, 7-5), led by 18 points from Nolan Letzgus and 16 from Will Allen. Cade Collins finished with 15 points, followed by Clint Petteys with 11 and Cooper Terry with 10.
Kobe McAllister was right behind with eight points. Walker Spruiell had six. Caden Snyder added three points and Cade Kiniry had one.
Zac Cole led all scorers with 38 points for the Raiders.
Heritage girls 61, Southeast 37
The Lady Generals trailed 14-11 after the first quarter, but the upset was not to be as Heritage took control in the second and third periods. They outscored the Lady Raiders by a combined 33-11 during that span to improve to 18-5 overall and 9-3 in region play.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will once again step out of region four another Catoosa County Saturday showdown. This time they will face LFO in Fort Oglethorpe, starting at 6 p.m.