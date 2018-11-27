The Heritage Generals outscored visiting Pickens 18-6 in the first quarter, built a 41-25 advantage by halftime and held off the Dragons, 64-53, in the region opener Tuesday night in Boynton.
Will Allen had four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 22 points. Nolan Letzgus added 11 points, while the duo combined to go 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Kobe McAllister had eight points. Cooper Terry finished with six points. Caden Snyder had five. Cade Kiniry added four. Walker Spruiell and Taylor Dyer had three points apiece and Clint Petteys finished with two. The Generals (3-1, 1-0) finished with 10 three-pointers on the night.
In the girls' game, the Lady Generals found themselves behind 29-20 at halftime, but used a big second-half - including a 24-point final period - to rally past the Dragonettes, 57-49, to move to 1-0 in 6-AAAA play.
Heritage (3-1 overall) got 24 points from Emily Wiley, who went 9-of-10 at the charity stripe in the win. Ansley Bice added 15 points and connected on a pair of 3-pointers, while Reagan Armour added 14 points. Sydney St. John and Haley Phillips both chipped in with two.
Heritage will play host to unbeaten LaFayette on Friday night before traveling to Chickamauga on Saturday for non-region games against the Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans.