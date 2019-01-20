The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday means no school on Monday and that's perfectly all right with the basketball players from Heritage and Ringgold High Schools.
A little sleeping in on Monday is likely on tap for players on all four varsity teams after a difficult 48-hours weekend worth of hoops.
One day after Heritage went toe-to-toe with region rival Northwest Whitfield and Ringgold squared off in a pair of grudge matches against county and region rival LFO, Heritage welcomed Ringgold to Boynton on Saturday night for a doubleheader and both games needed overtime to decide the winners.
But in the end, however, it was the Navy-and-Red who gutted out both victories by narrow margins to cap off an exhausting weekend on the court.
Heritage girls 54, Ringgold 51
For the second night in a row, and for the third time in their last six games, the Lady Generals were pushed to overtime, although for the first time in those three overtime contests, Heritage walked away a winner.
Emily Wiley, who scored 40 points against Northwest on Friday, dropped in 19 in Saturday's win. She scored five of the Lady Generals' nine points in the extra session after being held without a point in the fourth quarter.
Ansley Bice finished with 11 points. Reagan Armour added 10 points and Haley Phillips dropped in eight points. Five from Sydnee St. John and one from Gracie Murray rounded out the scoring for Heritage, who improved to 16-5 on the season.
Riley Nayadley, Shelby Cole and Rachel Lopez each had nine points for the Lady Tigers (15-6). Rachel Akers had eight points. Sydney Pittman and Maggie Reed each finished with seven, while Baileigh Pitts had two to complete the scoring for Ringgold.
Heritage boys 50, Ringgold 45
Tied at 36 at the end of regulation, Nolan Letzgus would go 6-of-6 from the free throw line in overtime to help the Generals pick up the win.
Letzgus and Cade Collins both had 10 points apiece for Heritage, while Will Allen led his team with 13 points. All 13 of the senior's points came in the fourth quarter or in overtime. Cooper Terry and Kobe McAllister had six points each. Brady Hawkins finished with three and Cade Kiniry had two points as the Generals improved to 12-10 overall.
Chandler Johnson continued his hot shooting with a season-high 17 for Ringgold (10-11). Logan Hullender had 12 points. Blake Goldsmith finished with eight. Dalton Green picked up five and Jackson House finished with three.
With the two victories, Heritage swept both season series from its Catoosa County neighbors.