The Heritage Lady Generals bolted out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter of play and went on to a 61-44 home victory over visiting Gilmer on Tuesday as they moved to 3-0 in Region 6-AAAA play.
Emily Wiley had 24 points for Heritage (7-1 overall). Ansley Bice collected 19 points, followed by Haley Phillips with 10 and Reagan Armour with eight. That quartet combined to go 13-of-16 at the free throw line.
Emma Deyton had 16 points to lead the Lady Bobcats.
In the nightcap, however, it would be the visitors from Ellijay enjoying a happy ride back home as they took down the Generals, 54-48.
Nolan Letzgus had 13 points and Cade Collins added 12 for Heritage (5-3, 1-2) in the loss. Brady Hawkins scored eight points. Kobe McAllister finished with six. Clint Petteys had four points, followed by Caden Snyder with three and Will Allen with two.
Kell Weaver led all scorers with 15 points for the Bobcats.
It will get no easier for Heritage as they travel to Tunnel Hill on Friday night to face off with Northwest Whitfield in a region doubleheader, starting at 7 p.m.