A dominant first-half by the second-seeded Heritage Lady Generals was more then enough of a boost to put them into the Region 6-AAAA semifinals as the Navy-and-Red overwhelmed seventh-seeded Ridgeland, 70-27 in the region tournament opener for both teams Monday night at Southeast Whitfield High School.
Reagan Armour had 19 points, Emily Wiley added 17 and Ansley Bice finished with 14 as Heritage led 22-0 after one quarter and 37-6 at halftime.
Sarah Bandy and Elli Jost had four points each in the victory. Sydnee St. John, Kortney Mackenzie and Lauren Self all added three points, followed by Brooke Matherly with two and Riley Kokinda with one.
Ridgeland got a team-high 10 points from Cordasia Watkins, all in the third quarter. Makenzie Howard had seven points. D'Erika Ervin finished with five. Kia Wade had two points, while Macie Boren, Payton Buchanan and Kaylee Wade all chipped in with one apiece.
Heritage (20-5) will take on third-seeded Gilmer on Thursday at 4 p.m., while Ridgeland saw its season end with a 4-22 overall record.
The Heritage and Ridgeland boys' teams will be in action on Tuesday in the region tournament, which is also being held at Southeast. The third-seeded Generals will face sixth-seeded Pickens at 6 p.m., followed by the seventh-seeded Panthers against second-seeded Gilmer at 7:30.
The winner of those two games will automatically qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and will face each other Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.