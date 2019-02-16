Survive and advance.
And that's exactly what the Heritage Lady Generals did on Friday night.
Tied at 51 apiece in the waning seconds, Reagan Armour scored with five seconds to play and Heritage withstood a last-second three-point attempt to beat upset-minded Chestatee, 53-51, in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Heritage head coach Eddie Bryant said it was far from his team's best performance of the year, but that the Lady Generals felt fortunate to be moving on.
"We didn't play very well," he said after the program's first-ever state playoff victory. "We missed a lot of free throws (11-of-18 for the game) and if we hit those free throws, maybe we don't even have to worry about the end of the game, but fate was with us tonight. When that final shot (for Chestatee) went up, I thought it was in, but it hit the back of the rim and it was over."
The War Eagles, the No. 4 seed from Region 7, found themselves tied at 13 after the end of the first quarter against the Region 6 champions. But Region 6 Player of the Year Emily Wiley hit back-to-back 3-pointers and blocked two shots on the opposite end. A 3-point play by Armour and a Gracie Murray transition lay-up gave Heritage an eight-point lead with 3:27 left to go in the half.
However, the visitors from Gainesville went on a 7-0 run over the next two minutes to cut the lead down to one before going in the halftime trailing 28-25.
After a low-scoring third quarter that saw both teams struggle to score, Chestatee proved its moxie by scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 36. Ansley Bice would get Heritage back on the board with a big 3-pointer, which was followed by a nice pick-and-roll between Sarah Bandy and Wylie, resulting a 3-point play for Wiley that put the Lady Generals back up by six points with 5:45 remaining.
But Chestatee wasn't finished.
They would come all the way back the tie the score at 43, 47 and 49, the last coming on two free throws by Maggie McNair with 50 seconds remaining. Armour, surrounded by tough defense in the paint, would miss on Heritage's next possession and an offensive foul would be called on the Lady Generals following the scramble for the rebound. Logan Wiggins would net two free throws to give the War Eagles a 51-49 lead, their first since late in the first quarter.
Things looked bleak for Heritage just seconds later as the ball stolen away, but the War Eagles would miss the fastbreak lay-up and then compound the problem by fouling Wiley on the rebound. The senior would calmly step to the line and sink both free throws to tie the game with 25 seconds remaining.
Following a timeout, Chestatee spread its offense out, appearing to be playing for the final shot, but instead took an open look at a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 16 seconds left on the clock. The attempt was off the mark and Heritage was able to grab the rebound and get the ball out to Bice, who drew two defenders as she dribbled down the sideline near mid-court.
But the slick senior point guard was able to get past both War Eagle defenders, cross the timeline and fire a pass to Armour, who beat the collapsing defense for what would turn out to be the game-winning basket.
Chestatee would call timeout with 4.7 seconds left and used its final timeout with 2.2 seconds to go after getting the ball past mid-court. Inbounding the ball in front of their own bench, McNair got open on the corner for a look at a game-winning three, but her shot found only the back of the rim as Heritage escaped with the victory.
Wiley had a game-high 25 points, including going 5-for-5 at the free throw line in the fourth period. Armour had 11 points and Bice finished with 10. Three points by Bandy and two each by Murray and Hailey Phillips rounded out the scoring for the Lady Generals.
McNair paced Chestatee (14-14) with 17 points.
"The girls were just kind of sitting there in the locker room after it was over and I was telling them to smile because we won," he said. "If that last shot had gone in, it would have been devastating. I think we were just disappointed in the way we played. We still won and that's great, but we can't bring that to the next game. We've got to get better before the next one."
Heritage (23-5) will take on Region 8 No. 3 seed Oconee County in the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs. The Lady Warriors moved on with a low-scoring 41-28 victory at Troup on Friday. The game will be played either next Wednesday or Thursday.