The Heritage Lady Generals assumed first place in the Region 6-AAAA standings after knocking off previously unbeaten Northwest Whitfield, 48-47, in a big early-season match up in Tunnel Hill on Friday.
Down by one with the clock ticking down, Heritage got the ball to Reagan Armour on the low block and the senior would get the basket to put her team up one with 7.6 seconds left.
Following a Northwest timeout, the Lady Bruins drove the lane and dropped it off to standout Jada Griffin. But Griffin would miss the shot and time would expire as both teams scrambled for the loose ball.
Armour finished with a game-high 22 points for the Lady Generals (8-1, 4-0), who led 25-19 at halftime. Emily Wiley had 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ansley Bice scored just five points, but assisted on 10 other baskets. Sydnee St. John had three points, while Gracie Murray added two.
Jada Griffin had 16 points for the Lady Bruins (9-1, 3-1), who put three players in double figures.
In the nightcap, the Generals moved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in region play with a 74-68 road win. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will be back at home on Tuesday to host Ridgeland in a region doubleheader.