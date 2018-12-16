The Heritage Lady Generals outscored the homestanding Dalton Lady Catamounts in the second quarter, 25-10, and held on for a 58-55 victory to move to 11-1 overall.
Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
In the night's second game, the Generals trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter, but managed just 11 total points over the next two periods as they lost 54-33 to fall to 8-4 overall.
Will Allen scored 18 points, but Nolan Letzgus was the next highest scorer on the team with five. Kobe McAllister and Cade Collins had three points each. Clint Petteys finished with two points, while Brady Hawkins and Cade Kiniry had one point apiece.
Heritage will play host to Catoosa County rival LFO in a pair of non-region games on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.