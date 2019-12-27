The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals both emerged victorious on the first night the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at Christian Heritage School in Dalton on Friday.
Heritage girls 41, Franklin County 31
Facing the Class 3A Lady Lions, the Lady Generals led by three points at halftime before pulling away over the final two quarters of play.
Lauren Mock had 14 points for Heritage (4-10). Gracie Murray added 10 points while six other players got in the scoring column for the Navy-and-Red.
Heritage will face Baylor of Chattanooga Saturday at 1 p.m. in a semifinal matchup.
Heritage boys 61, Boyd-Buchanan 56
Taking on a Buccaneers team that had only lost twice so far this season, the Generals rallied from down seven points at halftime to pick up the tournament victory.
Heritage completed the comeback by scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter alone, while they were a perfect 16 of 16 from the free throw line for the game.
Cooper Terry scored 17 points for the Generals (7-7). Kobe McAlister had 10 points, followed by Cade Collins with eight and Caden Snyder with seven.
Heritage will take on Bradley Central of Tennessee Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a semifinal game.