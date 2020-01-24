The Heritage Generals saw 12 players get into the scoring column in a 64-44 victory at Southeast Whitfield on Friday night.
The victory, Heritage's second in a row and its third in the last five games, boosted its record to 10-14 overall. It also gave them a final record of 6-8 in Region 6-AAAA play.
Cade Kiniry had 14 points. Kobe McAlister and Cooper Terry finished with 10 points each. Mitchell Kennedy added seven points and Cade Collins picked up six.
Nick Hanson had four points. Camden Green, Caden Snyder and Carson Palmer all had three points, while Carter Bell, Brady Hawkins and Kaden Swope all chipped in with one point.
Two teams combined for 58 free throw attempts in the game.
Heritage girls 47, Southeast 31
After a slow start in the opening quarter, the Lady Generals dropped in 22 points in the second period to gain some breathing room en route to the victory.
Brooke Matherly led Heritage (7-17, 3-9) with nine points. Elli Jost finished with eight points, while Zauren Burton and Sydnee St. John had seven each. Gracie Murray finished with six points, followed by Katy Thompson with five, Lauren Mock with four and Kortney McKenzie with one.
Heritage will be off on Tuesday and will close out the regular season at Ringgold on Friday night.