The Heritage Generals led Northwest Whitfield 32-31 at halftime or Friday night, but the homestanding Bruins would put three players in double figures and pulled away in the second half for a 73-62 win in a Region 6-AAA contest.
The Bruins connected on 12 from behind the arc as a team, while Jack Brock led the way with 17 points.
Carson Palmer connected on six of the Generals' 11 threes as he scored season-high 21 points. Cooper Terry finished with 12 points, followed by Cade Kiniry with nine and Caden Snyder with eight.
Three points each from Camden Green and Carter Bell, along with two points apiece from Mitchell Kennedy, Kobe McAlister and Nick Hanson, rounded out the scoring for Heritage (8-13, 4-8).
The night's first game saw the Lady Bruins drop Heritage to 4-17 overall and 1-9 in region play with a 54-23 victory. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will be back at home on Saturday night to welcome in Catoosa County rival LFO.