The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals closed out the regular season on Saturday night with a sweep of county rival LFO in Fort Oglethorpe.
Heritage's teams will now wait to see where they fall in the region standings before the 6-AAAA tournament tips off at Southeast Whitfield next Monday.
Heritage girls 69, LFO 40
It was another balanced effort for the Navy-and-Red, who led 15-5 after the first quarter and 35-15 at halftime.
Ansley Bice led the way with 18 points for Heritage (19-5). Reagan Armour finished with 13. Emily Wiley dropped in 11 and Sarah Bandy had nine on three 3-pointers.
Haley Phillips ended her night with six points. Sydnee St. John and Brooke Matherly had three points apiece, while two points each from Abby Thompson, Gracie Murray and Elli Jost rounded out the scoring.
Milijah Williams led the Lady Warriors (9-14) with 20 points. Anna Rountree and Kyla Orr had three points apiece, while Dekeia Rowe, Madison Stookey, Erie Stookey, Alesya McBurnett, Megan Oliver and Riley White all finished with two points.
Heritage boys 53, LFO 42
The Generals (15-10) bolted out to a 16-2 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter and enjoyed a 32-17 lead at intermission.
The Warriors (11-12) would cut the Generals' lead to single digits in the first four minutes of the second half, although Heritage would stretch its lead out even more in the early stages of the fourth quarter as an 11-3 run gave them their biggest lead at 50-32 with 4:35 to play.
LFO would make one final run in the closing minutes. They would get to within eight points of the lead in the final 1:37 of the game, but could not get any closer.
Cooper Terry paced Heritage with 13 points. Will Allen added 10 points and Nolan Letzgus finished with eight. Nick Hanson aided the cause with seven points. Kobe McAllister and Clint Petteys had four points, while Caden Snyder finished with three.
Ruddy Ware had 16 points to lead LFO. Zach Coots added 14 points, followed by Cameron Gregg with seven and Deandre Rowe with five.
LFO has rescheduled its home games with Sonoraville for Monday night, starting at 6 p.m. The change was made due to the threat of inclement weather on Tuesday.