The Heritage Lady Generals suffered just their second region loss of the season on Tuesday night with a 61-58 setback against Gilmer in Ellijay.
Down 37-24 at halftime, Heritage (15-4, 7-2) fell behind by 16 points midway through the third quarter. But the Navy-and-Red would go on a 14-3 run to close out the period and pull to within 49-44.
Heritage would trim the gap down to just one at 52-51 in the fourth quarter, but could never get over the hump. Down 60-55 late, the Lady Generals got a 3-pointer to get within two, but the Lady Bobcats would hit 1-of-2 free throws in the final seconds to hang on for the win.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Gilmer boys 62, Heritage 38
The Generals trailed by just one point at the end of the first quarter in Tuesday's nightcap, but got outscored 20-7 in the second quarter to fall behind 32-18 at halftime. Gilmer's lead was 42-32 at the end of the fourth quarter before the Bobcats won the fourth quarter, 21-6.
Will Allen had 15 points in the loss. Kobe McAllister finished with seven points. Nolan Letzgus, Cade Kiniry and Cade Collins had four points apiece. Cooper Terry finished with three points and Walker Spruiell added one as Heritage dropped to 10-10 overall and 4-5 and region play.
Heritage will host Northwest in a pair of important region games on Friday, starting with the girls' game at 7 p.m.