The Heritage Generals fell behind 33-27 at halftime and stayed within striking distance all night, but ultimately dropped a 70-62 home decision to Christian Heritage in a non-region game on Saturday night.
Cade Collins scored 15 points to lead the Generals, who fell to 6-7 overall on the season. Kobe McAlister had 12 points. Caden Snyder and Cooper Terry finished with nine points each, while Cade Kiniry added seven.
Nash Bingham had 20 points as four Lions scored in double figures.
The girls' game saw the Lady Lions pick up a 66-42 victory over the Lady Generals. Heritage dropped to 3-10 overall with the loss. No individual scores had been provided as of press time.
Heritage is scheduled to compete in a tournament at Christian Heritage on Dec. 27, 28 and 30.