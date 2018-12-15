The Southeast Whitfield Raiders were riding high after upsetting defending region champion LaFayette on Thursday, but the Heritage Generals brought them back to earth 24 hours later as they shut down Southeast, 53-39, in Dalton.
Heritage (8-3, 4-2) used a 12-2 run at the start of the second quarter to open up a 26-13 lead at halftime. They would extend the lead to 20 points by the end of the third quarter, thanks to a 21-point outburst from senior Nolan Letzgus.
Will Allen had nine points. Clint Petteys finished with six points. Cooper Terry added with five. Kobe McAllister chipped in with four. Cade Collins and Caden Snyder had one 3-pointer apiece, while Cade Kiniry finished with two points.
The Lady Generals ran their record to 10-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in Region 6-AAAA play after a 54-29 victory.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
The Generals and Lady Generals will step out of region play on Saturday for games at Dalton High School. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.