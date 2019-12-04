The Heritage Generals fell behind 18-9 after one quarter in Jasper on Tuesday night and never made up the difference as they dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in Region 6-AAAA with a 52-45 loss to Pickens.
Caden Snyder connected on three 3-pointers and had a team-high 11 points for the Generals. Cade Kiniry and Nick Hanson each had 10 points apiece in the loss, while Cooper Terry finished with eight.
Ean Goodwin scored 15 for the Dragons.
Results of the girls' varsity game had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will head to south Walker County on Friday for a twinbill against LaFayette as region play continues.