The Heritage Generals scored 21 points in the second quarter on Tuesday.
They only allowed eight more than that for the entire game.
Heritage's 21-2 outburst in the second quarter preceded their 19-9 opening quarter and the Navy-and-Red routed the homestanding Gilmer Bobcats, 71-29, to pick up their first Region 6-AAAA victory of the season.
Brady Hawkins led the second-quarter charge as he connected on three 3-pointers to help the Generals forge a commanding 40-11 lead at the break. Hawkins finished with four 3-pointers on the night and a game-high 14 points.
Cooper Terry drained three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Carter Bell added 10 points and Kobe McAlister went for nine as the Generals (3-5, 1-2) drained a dozen treys on the night.
Braden Jenkins had 11 points to lead Gilmer.
Gilmer girls 63, Heritage 30
The first game of the evening saw the Lady Generals fall behind by double digits after the first eight minutes before rallying to cut the deficit to 24-19 at halftime.
However, the Lady Bobcats would take control in the second half and go on to the victory. Elly Callihan had 16 points to lead Gilmer.
Elli Jost had a team-high 12 points for Heritage (2-6, 0-3). Riley Kokinda added six points and Brooke Matherly finished with five.
Heritage will continue region play on Friday with home games against Northwest Whitfield. They will step out of region on Saturday night to host Gordon Lee.