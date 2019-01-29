The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans traveled to Mount Zion on Monday to do battle with the Eagles and emerged victorious in the Region 6-A North doubleheader.
Gordon Lee girls 51, Mount Zion 28
Ahead by just one point after the first quarter, the Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Eagles 30-12 over the next two quarters to pull away for the victory.
Addison Sturdivant scored a team-high 10 points for Gordon Lee (8-15, 5-6), while Gracie O'Neal, Emma McGraw and Macy Sharp all had seven points apiece. Ashlyn Schmidt finished with six points. Skye Alexander and Sadie Gasaway had five points each, while Emma Langston and Star Alexander chipped in with two.
Gordon Lee boys 61, Mount Zion 56
After a narrow two-point victory over the Eagles at home earlier this month, the Trojans completed the season sweep with a hard-fought victory in Carrollton. Individual scoring for the Trojans had not been provided as of press time.
With the victory, Gordon Lee has now won 12 of its last 13 games, including the last five in a row, all in sub-region play.
Gordon Lee (14-9, 9-4) will close out the subregion portion of the schedule on Friday with a doubleheader against Christian Heritage in Dalton. They will close out the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a home doubleheader against Hixson.