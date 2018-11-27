Macey Gregg set a new career-high with 42 points and added eight steals as the LFO Lady Warriors began Region 6-AAA play with a 56-41 victory over Haralson County in Tallapoosa on Tuesday night.
Anna Rountree picked up eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Milijah Williams had just one point, but collected seven steals. Dekeia Rowe had three points and Alesya McBurnett added two for LFO (2-2, 1-0).
In the boys' game, the Warriors also opened region play 1-0 with a 65-43 victory over the Rebels. A breakaway dunk in the third quarter by Ruddy Ware put LFO up by 20 points and Haralson County never threatened again.
Ware ended the night with 13 points, while Cameron Gregg had a team-high 15. Riley Mosier finished with eight points and Zach Coots picked up seven points.
Robbie Henry (six), Ethan Wofford (five), Jaxon Albright (three), Deandre Rowe (two), Zion Martin (two), Jacob King (two) and James Beddington (two) rounded out the scoring for the Warriors (2-2 overall).
LFO will be at home to face Coahulla Creek on Friday in region games, while they will travel to Murray County on Saturday as 6-AAA play continues.