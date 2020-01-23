The LFO Warriors bounced back from Tuesday's loss at North Murray with a much-needed 56-48 road victory at Murray County on Thursday.
The Indians held a 29-23 lead at halftime, but junior Cameron Gregg, seeing his first action in almost six weeks following an elbow injury, hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and went 4 of 6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to spur the comeback.
Gregg scored all 10 of his points in the second half as LFO held the home team to just 19 points over the final two quarters.
Jamichael Davis had 14 points to lead the way, followed by Zac Coots with 12. Brent Bowman and Jacob King had eight points each as the Warriors improved to 17-4 overall and 10-3 in Region 6-AAA play.
Murray County girls 56, LFO 53
The Lady Warriors took a narrow 24-23 lead at halftime in Thursday's opener, but were unable to close it out as they dropped a region game in Chatsworth.
Christina Collins had 23 points for LFO (6-15, 3-10). Milijah Williams finished with nine points. Ateana Copeland and Riley White each scored six points. Jakia Bentley had three points, while Gracie Cochran, Madison Stookey and Mackenzie Begley all scored two points apiece.
The games were played on Thursday after the original date, Jan. 11, had to postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
LFO will be at home on Friday night to host Adairsville in a region doubleheader before Ridgeland comes to town on Saturday night for a pair of non-region contests.