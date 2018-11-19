BASKETBALL Gregg hoping to fly high with Nighthawks

Nearly five months after giving a verbal commitment to the University of North Georgia, LFO basketball star Macey Gregg made her choice official this past Thursday as she signed her letter of intent to join the NCAA Division II Nighthawks once her high school days are over.
“I’m just glad to be officially signed,” Gregg said during a ceremony attended by plenty of family, friends and teammates, along with current and past coaches. “The process is over and I know I’m going to go play basketball at a good school with a really good program that wins, so it’s very exciting.”
After a breakout sophomore campaign that saw her average over 15 points a game, Gregg took her game to a new level as a junior as she dropped in 21.2 points a night - with a season-high 41 against Ridgeland - while adding 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.
She was an All-Region (6-AAA) first team selection, an All-State honorable mention selection by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution and the Catoosa County Girls’ Co-Player of the Year. LFO went on to win the 6-AAA North subregion title and qualify the state tournament.
She began this season as a second team Class AAA preseason All-State player by the Georgia high school basketball website, Sandysspiel.com.
“(UNG) just felt most like home,” she explained. “I’m really comfortable with the team and the coaches. It just feels like a second home.”
LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins called Gregg “probably the hardest worker that we’ve ever had in the program.”
“She’s super competitive,” the veteran coach said. “She can score with the ball at all three levels, at the basket, with a mid-range game and on the perimeter. I think she’s going to be a valuable combo-guard because she can play on the ball or off the ball. She’s made a dedicated effort to become an even better defender, utilizing her length without fouling. She’ll play up there and she’ll be special.”
Gregg plans on majoring in secondary education with hopes of one day becoming a coach.