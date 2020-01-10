The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled to Chattanooga on Thursday to face Berean Academy and returned to Chickamauga with a sweep.
Oakwood girls 43, Berean 31
Lily Green poured in 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Lady Eagles led by as many as 28 points in the second half. Raleigh Suits had eight points and recorded four steals and Avery Green picked up six points for OCA (8-3).
Grayson Broadrick had a solid all-around game with five points, four rebounds, four steals and six blocks. Three points by Anslee Tucker and two from McKenley Baggett rounded out the scoring for the Navy-and-Gold.
Oakwood boys 50, Berean 41
The nightcap saw the visiting Eagles go on a 19-2 run in the second quarter to take a commanding lead 30-9 lead at the break. Berean made a second-half push, but OCA (6-7) was able to hold on for the victory.
Chase Lanham scored 19 points. Caleb Epperson and Gavin Lakin each finished with nine points. Price Ray added five, while the rest of the points came from Andrew Phillips (four), Tomo Gilchrist (three) and David Potthast (one).
Oakwood's teams will be in action tonight (Friday) at Lyndon Academy in Woodstock. On Saturday morning, they will head to Powder Springs for a doubleheader against Praise Academy.