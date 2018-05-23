BASKETBALL: Gracen Hobbs signs with Georgia Northwestern

This story will appear in the print edition of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger on Wednesday, May 30.
After signing LFO defensive specialist Kay Kay Berotte last month, the Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats’ basketball team recently returned to Battlefield Parkway to collect a letter of intent from another Lady Warrior graduating senior in Gracen Hobbs.
Hobbs missed most of her junior season with an injury, but was back on the court as a senior as she helped the Red-and-White to a subregion championship and a berth in the Class 3A state tournament.
"I think she's really going to be able to help them," LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins said of the multi-sport standout, who also played volleyball at the school. "She has an ability to score and she shoots the ball pretty well. She'll be able to add some scoring to the team, as well as just be a solid defensive player for them.
"I think she was a little hesitant with some things coming off the injury, but when she hit her stride, she played really solidly for us. I really think her best days are still ahead of her. I'm excited to see what's going to happen over the next couple of years."
Hobbs showed a nice shooting touch with the Lady Warriors from the field and the charity stripe. She was among the team leaders last season as she connected on a 71 percent clip from the free throw line.
She called her signing day "exciting".
"It's exciting for me to be signing with this team," she said. "I'm really excited for the journey. I plan to bring a lot of aggressiveness to the team and I think I can also be a really good shooter for them. I just want to help out however I can."
Lady Bobcats' head coach David Stephenson said he believes Hobbs will fit right in with what he wants to do with his team next season.
"Obviously, she's somebody that can shoot the ball very well," he explained. "She can take the ball to the rack and she gives us another scorer from the wing position that we need since we're losing one of our wings.
"Once again, she's coming from a quality program. Coach Watkins always sends us people that do very well. Personally for us, I think we're getting another steal. She's got a great attitude and we're blessed to get another player like her."
Hobbs plans to study special education at GNTC.
The Lady Bobcats are coming off an 11-8 campaign in 2017-2018 that saw them climb as high as No. 6 in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division II national polls.