The Gordon Lee Trojans opened Region 6-A North play on Friday night and did so in triumphant fashion.
Sam Norton's 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go proved to be the game-winner as the Navy-and-White knocked off visiting Darlington, 42-40. The Tigers entered the game ranked No. 8 in the Class 1A Private School state rankings by Score Atlanta.
The Tigers called a timeout after Norton's basket and were able to get one final look at the basket. However, the shot was off the mark and Norton grabbed the rebound to seal the victory.
Justin Wooden hit three 3-pointers and went 6-of-7 from the free throw line to finish with a game-high 18 points for Gordon Lee (2-4, 1-0). Jake Poindexter and Wylie Heming had seven points each. Norton finished with five points. Robert Napier and Weston Beagles had two each, while Hunter Hodson chipped in with one.
J.D. Hull and Andrew Land scored 11 points each for Darlington.
In the evening's first game, the Lady Trojans fell behind 17-7 at intermission, but rallied in the second half to cut Darlington's lead down to 34-27 with four minutes to play. However, the Lady Tigers would not allow Gordon Lee to get any closer as they pulled away for a 44-33 victory.
Annabelle Braden had 14 points to lead Darlington. She knocked down two 3-pointers and went 8-of-10 at the free throw line in the final quarter.
Gracie O'Neal led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Trojans (0-7, 0-1). Addison Sturdivant finished with seven points. Macy Sharp, Emma McGraw, Sadie Gasaway and Skye Alexander had two points each, while Emma Langston finished with one.
Gordon Lee will continue the sub-region schedule on Saturday with a trip to Marietta to face North Cobb Christian in a doubleheader.