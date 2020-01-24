The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans traveled south to Trion on Friday night, but returned home sporting a pair of losses to their subregion rivals.
Trion girls 47, Gordon Lee 32
Emma McGraw had 10 points for the Lady Trojans (7-15, 4-8), while Gracie O'Neal and Addison Sturdivant finished with six points apiece. Sidney Gasaway had three points. Star Alexander, Sadie Gasaway and Emma Phillips all finished with two points and Ashlyn Schmidt added one.
Chloe Murdock had 18 points for the Lady Bulldogs and Shelby Carlock finished with 11.
Trion boys 71, Gordon Lee 48
The Bulldogs put four players in double figures, led by 19 points from Jaden Hardy.
Weston Beagles had 13 points to lead three Trojans in double figures. Anthony Peco had 12 points and Logan Simerely added 10. Seven points from Sam Norton and six from Will Carswell rounded out the scoring for Gordon Lee (5-17, 1-11).
Gordon Lee will be back at home on Tuesday to take on Mount Zion in the next-to-last region 6-A North contests of the season.