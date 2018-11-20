The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans fell behind 27-12 at halftime on Monday and could not make up the deficit as they dropped a 51-37 decision at Hixson.
Emma McGraw led Gordon Lee (0-3) with nine points. Sidney Gasaway had eight points. Macy Sharp and Skye Alexander finished with six points, followed by Emma Langston with five and Star Alexander with three.
In the boys' game, the Trojans dropped to 0-2 overall with a narrow 50-46 loss to the Wildcats. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee will head to Ridgeland on Tuesday night to face Dade County in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic. The Lady Trojans will play at 7 p.m., followed by the boys' game at 8:30.