The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans made the long drive to Bowdon on Friday night for a pair of Region 6-A North contests. However, it was a longer drive back home as both teams suffered defeats.
In the girls' game, the Lady Trojans fell to 1-8 overall and 1-2 in the subregion with a 42-18 loss. Emma McGraw had five points for Gordon Lee, while Mallory Jones chipped in with four.
The nightcap saw the Trojans fall to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the subregion after a narrow 46-43 loss to the Red Devils.
Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee will be back home on Saturday for another set of subregion games against Christian Heritage. The girls will tip off the action at 3 p.m.