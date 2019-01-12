The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans welcomed Walker County neighbors and rivals Ridgeland to Chickamauga on Saturday, and it was the home team scoring a pair of impressive victories.
In the opener, the Lady Trojans stormed out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 57-30 victory. Three players scored in double-figures for Gordon Lee (5-13), led by 18 points from Gracie O'Neal. Emma McGraw finished with 14 points and Emma Langston added 11.
Addison Sturdivant had five points in the victory. Macy Sharp scored three points, while Star Alexander, Sadie Gasaway and Shelby Wilson had two points each.
D'Erika Ervin and Kia Wade had a team-best six points each for the Lady Panthers (3-17). Fran King had five points. Cordasia Watkins added four points. Annabel Hill had three points. Kyla Hamby and Macie Boren had two points apiece, while Makenzie Howard and Asia Silmon both scored one.
Gordon Lee boys 64, Ridgeland 36
The Trojans led 27-16 at halftime, added to their lead in the third quarter and pulled away with 25 points in the final period of play.
Justin Wooden had 24 points and connected on six of Gordon Lee's 14 buckets from behind the arc. Sam Norton scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. Weston Beagles had eight points. Timothy Whitsett had a pair of 3-pointers to account for his six points. Wiley Heming added four points, while Gavin McAllister had three points.
Gordon Lee (9-8) climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season with their seventh consecutive victory.
Fred Norman was the only Ridgeland player in double figures as the senior finished with 11 points. Ethan Moyer had six points. Riley Harrison added five points and Cedric Shropshire finished with four. Three points by Chris Turner, two each by Khris Walker, Ammareon Turner and Kobe Lewis and one apiece from Nathan Carver and A'zavier Blackwell rounded out the scoring for the Panthers (2-17).
Both teams combined to shoot just five free throws on the night.