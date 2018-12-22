Gordon Lee took both ends of a doubleheader at county foe Ridgeland on Friday night.
The opening game went to double overtime before the Lady Trojans were able to pull out a 54-50 victory.
Gracie O'Neal had 21 points in the win, followed by Addison Sturdivant with 13 and Emma McGraw with 10.
D'Erika Ervin paced the Lady Panthers with 20 points, while Fran King added 18.
In the nightcap, Gordon Lee outscored the hosts 21-11 in the fourth quarter to win 53-44.
Justin Wooden went for 22 points for the Trojans, followed by Jake Poindexter with nine and Weston Beagles with seven.
Riley Harrison had 12 points for the Panthers. Chris Turner added 11 and Khris Walker dropped in 10.