The Trion Lady Bulldogs used two significant fourth-quarter runs to score a 56-45 6-A North subregion win at Gordon Lee on Tuesday night.
Trion led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and got a 3-pointer from Tianna Youngblood just before the halftime horn to take a 25-22 lead into the locker room.
However, Gordon Lee (1-9, 0-3) would rally in the third quarter as a 12-foot baseline jumper from Emma Phillips with two minutes to go in the period gave the Lady Trojans its first lead of the second half, 34-33.
Gordon Lee would up its lead to 36-33 on an Emma McGraw drive to the hoop moments later, but Trion would score the last four points of the period to go up 37-36 with one quarter remaining.
The Lady Bulldogs would open the final period on a 7-1 run over the first three minutes to go up by seven, 44-37. Gordon Lee would trim the gap down to four, but the visitors would close out the game on a 12-5 run over the last 4:26. The final three points for the Lady Trojans would come with just five seconds left to play.
McGraw had 15 points to pace Gordon Lee, followed by Gracie O'Neal with 11 and Sadie Gasaway with nine.
Shelby Carlock had 23 points for the Lady Bulldogs and Chloe Murdock finished with 15.
Trion boys 46, Gordon Lee 37
After a less-than-memorable opening half that saw Trion lead 4-3 after one quarter and 10-7 at intermission, the offenses would finally start to open up in the second half, more so on the side of the visitors.
The Bulldogs scored 19 points in the third quarter to take a 29-18 lead into the final period of play when Gordon Lee finally begin to find its offense.
Trion still had a 10-point cushion with just a minute remaining, but Gavin McAlister would connect on a 3-pointer from the corner and, coming out of a timeout, he would get a steal and lay-up to trim the Bulldogs' lead down to five.
After two free throws by Trion's Dawson Brown, Weston Beagles found Will Carswell under the basket to pull Gordon Lee back to within five points at 42-37. Rob Brown made 1 of 2 at the line for Trion moments later, but Gordon Lee would turn the ball over on a traveling call.
Forced to put Andy Allen on the line, the Bulldog would hit 1 of 2 shots to push the lead back to seven. Then, following a missed Gordon Lee 3-pointer, Rob Brown would once again draw a foul and drained both free throws with 13 seconds left to seal the nine-point victory.
Allen had 16 points for Trion in the win. Austin Mason scored 15 points, all coming in the second half, including four 3-pointers.
Carswell had a dozen points to lead Gordon Lee (2-8, 0-3), while Logan Simerley joined McAlister with seven points in the loss.