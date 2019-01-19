Caroline Dingler had 24 points for the Darlington Lady Tigers, who led 35-15 at halftime of a 59-24 home win over Gordon Lee on Friday night.
Gracie O'Neal lead the Lady Trojans (5-14, 2-5) with six points. Star Alexander, Macy Sharp and Emma Langston had four points apiece. Sadie Gasaway finished with three points. Skye Alexander had two and Emma McGraw chipped in with one.
In the nightcap, Gordon Lee fell to 9-9 overall and 4-4 in Region 6-A North with a 51-31 loss in Rome. The loss also snapped the Trojans' season-high seven-game winning streak. No further information on the game had been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee will play host to North Cobb Christian in a sub-region doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m.