The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled south to Floyd County to take on future Region 6-A member Armuchee on Tuesday in the season-opener for both teams.
The game turned out to be close back-and-forth affair, but in the end, the Lady Indians were able to pull out a 41-39 victory.
Kate Shinholster in Olivia Moses each had 10 points for Armuchee.
Gracie O'Neal and Sadie Gasaway had nine points each for the Lady Trojans (0-1), while Addison Sturdivant went for seven points.
A few miles back up Interstate 75, the Gordon Lee boys also opened their new season on Tuesday and did so in Dalton against Morris Innovative as they cruised to an 80-26 victory over the Tigers.
Individual scoring was unavailable as of press time.