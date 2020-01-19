The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans took a two-point lead into the locker room, but were able to hang on in the second half to pick up a 40-35 Region 6-A North win at North Cobb Christian on Saturday.
Emma McGraw and Gracie O'Neal poured in 10 points apiece for Gordon Lee (6-14, 3-7). Sadie Gasaway had eight points, followed by Addison Sturdivant with five, Emma Phillips with four and Ashlyn Schmidt with three.
North Cobb Christian boys 93, Gordon Lee 54
The homestanding Eagles put up 35 points in the first quarter and 61 by halftime as they ran away from the Trojans in Saturday's final contest.
North Cobb Christian drained six 3-pointers in the first quarter alone and 15 for the game as the Trojans fell to 4-16 overall and 0-10 in the subregion.
Weston Beagles had 16 points for Gordon Lee. Sam Norton and Will Carswell had 13 points each and Logan Simerely finished with seven. Three points by Dawson Knight and one point each from Cayden Powell and Anthony Peco rounded out the scoring.
Gordon Lee will be back at home on Tuesday for doubleheader against Excel Christian. Tip-off the girls' game is set for 5:30 p.m.