The Gordon Lee Trojans outscored Trion 16-3 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 46-27 road victory on Friday night.
Justin Wooden nearly outscored the Bulldogs by himself as he poured in 23 points. Sam Norton added 12 with a trio of 3-pointers and Weston Beagles added six points in the Region 6-A North victory as the Navy-and-White moved to 8-8 overall and 4-3 in subregion play. Wiley Heming added four points, while two from Hunter Hodson rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Trojans were held two points in the first quarter and could never make up the difference as they dropped a 44-31 decision in the night's first game.
Gracie O'Neal had 11 points for the Lady Trojans (4-13, 2-4) in the loss. Emma Langston and Emma McGraw at eight points apiece, while three points from Ashlyn Schmidt and one from Addison Sturdivant rounded out the scoring.
Shelby Carlock had 12 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Gordon Lee will step out of region to host Ridgeland on Saturday at 4 p.m.