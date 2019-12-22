On Dec. 10, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled to Jasper, Ga. and were dealt a 25-point defeat at the hands of Class 4A Pickens.
Saturday night back in Chickamauga, Gordon Lee was afforded the opportunity for a rematch and absolutely made the most of it.
With the two teams matching up in the third-place game of the South Crest Bank Holiday Tournament at Gordon Lee, the Lady Trojans jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and hung on for a 63-60 upset of the Dragonettes.
Emma McGraw sank four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Gordon Lee (3-10). Gracie O'Neal connected on 6 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter as she and teammate Sadie Gasaway each finished with 11 points. Skye Alexander and Emma Phillips both added six points in the victory.
Mykenzie Weaver had 25 points for Pickens, while Sarah Morris finished with 14.
Gordon Lee boys 52, Ringgold 47
The Trojans were also victorious in the third-place game of the boys' tournament. The Navy-and-White trailed 25-19 at halftime and were staring at a 39-34 deficit after three quarters, but outscored the Tigers 18-8 in the final period to take the win.
Will Carswell scored eight of his 15 points in the final quarter. Weston Beagles led Gordon Lee (4-9) with 18 points and Sam Norton finished with 10.
Gordon Lee's teams will be back in action on Jan. 3 when North Cobb Christian comes to Chickamauga for a pair of Region 6-A North games.